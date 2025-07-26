Dhanbad miners' accident: Politicians allege cover-up, say more workers trapped India Jul 26, 2025

A roof collapse at an abandoned coal mine in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, on July 22 has left several miners feared trapped after illegal mining went wrong. Heavy rain has now brought rescue work to a halt.

Political leaders like MP CP Choudhary and MLA Saryu Roy are blaming local authorities and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) for negligence, saying more workers could be missing or dead than officials admit.

District officials and BCCL deny any evidence of people being trapped or a cover-up.