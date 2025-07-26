After Jhalawar tragedy, schools to be checked for safety

After a heartbreaking school building collapse in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, that took seven young lives on July 19, the government has told all states and Union Territories to urgently check if their schools are actually safe. The goal: make sure no student has to worry about unsafe classrooms.

What will the school safety check involve? Now, every school will be checked for things like strong buildings, working fire safety systems, proper emergency exits, and safe electrical wiring.

Staff and students will also get more practice with evacuation drills and first aid—so everyone knows what to do if something goes wrong.

Who will help with the training? Agencies like the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), local fire services, and healthcare teams will step in to guide these trainings.

They'll help make sure both teachers and students are ready for emergencies.