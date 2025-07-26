Next Article
Family of 6 hospitalized after suspected food poisoning in Odisha
Six people from the same family in Ojhasahi village, Jajpur (Odisha) landed in the hospital on Friday after eating lunch that may have been poisoned.
The group—including a two-year-old—started feeling sick soon after their meal and were rushed for treatment.
Thankfully, everyone is now stable and under medical care.
Incident linked to family dispute
Police say the suspected poisoning could be tied to a recent family dispute.
One of the victims, Sasmita Ojha, believes her younger sister spiked their food following arguments over her marriage choices.
There was even a heated confrontation just days before.
Police are investigating to get to the bottom of what really happened.