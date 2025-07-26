Kerala: Heavy rains flood Alappuzha; relief camps set up India Jul 26, 2025

Heavy rains and strong winds have flooded low-lying areas across Alappuzha, Kerala, causing trees to fall and damaging homes, power lines, and roads.

To help those forced out of their homes, local officials have set up six relief camps in different parts of the district.

Right now, 73 people from 20 families are staying there for safety.