Kerala: Heavy rains flood Alappuzha; relief camps set up
Heavy rains and strong winds have flooded low-lying areas across Alappuzha, Kerala, causing trees to fall and damaging homes, power lines, and roads.
To help those forced out of their homes, local officials have set up six relief camps in different parts of the district.
Right now, 73 people from 20 families are staying there for safety.
Officials have opened Thottappally spillway shutters
Flooding is especially bad in upper Kuttanad and nearby regions because water is pouring in from the east.
Officials are watching river levels closely and have opened the Thottappally spillway shutters to let floodwater drain into the sea—hoping this will keep things from getting worse as the rain continues.