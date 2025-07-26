Next Article
Delhi cops no longer handle cinema licenses—Details here
Big update for movie lovers and business owners in Delhi: the power to license cinemas, theaters, and multiplexes is no longer with the police—it's now with the Delhi government.
The idea is to make things smoother for businesses and cut down on red tape.
From now on, the police won't handle any licensing under the old Cinematograph Act.
New committee to approve cinema licenses
A new committee led by the district magistrate will take charge of approving cinema licenses.
This team also brings in experts for fire safety, structural engineering, electrical systems, plus officials from the local MCD zone and disaster management.
It's all part of a bigger push to make running businesses in Delhi easier and more efficient.