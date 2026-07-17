Bengaluru Metro to hike fines under Jan Vishwas Act

Fines for things like drunkenness or causing a nuisance are jumping from ₹500 to ₹2,500. Unauthorized entry could cost you up to ₹5,000, and walking on tracks could cost you up to ₹20,000.

Counterfeiting or illegally transferring tickets can mean paying up to ₹20,000, with other ticket-related fraudulent acts carrying a penalty of up to ₹25,000.

Plus, station management officers can now fine you directly (no court hassle), and if you think it's unfair, you get 30 days to appeal with decisions expected in 60 days.

BMRCL says these rules will be strictly enforced across Namma Metro.