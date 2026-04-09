Bengaluru migrant construction worker arrested for allegedly assaulting 11-year-old girl
India
A migrant construction worker in Bengaluru has been arrested after allegedly luring and assaulting an 11-year-old girl at an under-construction site.
Police say he tried to silence her by giving her 150 rupees, but the truth came out when her parents noticed she was late coming home with unexpected money.
Quick arrest under child protection laws
The girl's family reported the incident right away, leading to a quick arrest under child protection laws.
Police are checking if the accused has a criminal history, while the young survivor is getting medical care and counseling.
Authorities say the investigation is underway to ensure justice is served.