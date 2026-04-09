Bengaluru migrant construction worker arrested for allegedly assaulting 11-year-old girl India Apr 09, 2026

A migrant construction worker in Bengaluru has been arrested after allegedly luring and assaulting an 11-year-old girl at an under-construction site.

Police say he tried to silence her by giving her 150 rupees, but the truth came out when her parents noticed she was late coming home with unexpected money.