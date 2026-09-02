Bengaluru mother allegedly kills 4-month-old IVF twins then attempts suicide

Doctors suspect the twins may have drowned.

Umadevi is undergoing psychiatric treatment while police investigate the incident further.

Relatives had noticed changes in Umadevi's behavior after the birth; she seemed distant from her children and talked about sending them away.

If you or someone you know needs support, helplines like Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health (9999666555) and TISS iCall (022-25521111) are available.