Bengaluru mother allegedly kills 4-month-old IVF twins then attempts suicide
India
A deeply sad event unfolded in Bengaluru's Vajrahalli area, where a mother allegedly killed her four-month-old twin daughters and then attempted suicide.
The twins, born through IVF in May, were found dead by their father Ramalingappa after he discovered his wife Umadevi locked in a room on Tuesday afternoon.
Doctors suspect drowning, police investigating
Doctors suspect the twins may have drowned.
Umadevi is undergoing psychiatric treatment while police investigate the incident further.
Relatives had noticed changes in Umadevi's behavior after the birth; she seemed distant from her children and talked about sending them away.
If you or someone you know needs support, helplines like Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health (9999666555) and TISS iCall (022-25521111) are available.