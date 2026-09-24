Bengaluru police issue guidelines after transgender harassment and extortion complaints
India
Bengaluru police have set new guidelines after getting several complaints about harassment and extortion by some transgender people in public places like traffic signals and markets.
Now, police will carefully check reports of aggressive begging or blocking traffic before taking legal steps, and plan to step up patrols in areas where these incidents happen most.
Guidelines stress dignity for transgender people
The guidelines also ask officers to connect regularly with the transgender community, using respectful language, and making sure their rights are protected.
If you see or experience any issues, you can call the 112 helpline or visit your local police station.
The aim is to keep public spaces safe while treating everyone with dignity.