No 'zombie drug': Bengaluru police debunk viral video 

The Bagalur police in Bengaluru have arrested a 29-year-old man for spreading misinformation about a "zombie drug" through a viral video. The accused, Hemanth Kumar, is a field executive at an eyewear brand and resides in Vidyaranyapura. He recorded the video on April 7 while traveling along Bagalur Main Road, where he saw the man struggling to walk near Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology.

Viral impact Kumar's video reached 75,000 people Kumar uploaded the 32-second video to his Instagram account, which soon went viral, reaching nearly 75,000 people by the time police apprehended him. The video was widely shared, even by celebrities. During interrogation, Kumar confessed that he had seen videos of alleged "zombie drug" users on YouTube and mistook the man in his video for a user of such substances. He apologized to the public for causing panic.

Twitter Post Video that went viral A viral video that triggered widespread panic over alleged “zombie drug” use in Bengaluru city has been confirmed as a hoax following a detailed police investigation, City Police Commissioner, Seemant Kumar Singh said.



The video, which surfaced on social media, showed a man… pic.twitter.com/Vgc2tlLgHi — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 10, 2026

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Medical findings Man in video subjected to medical examination The man in the video, a Punjab native working as a truck driver in Bengaluru, was subjected to a medical examination by Bagalur police. Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh confirmed no narcotic or psychotropic substances were found. The man was suffering from arthritis and sinusitis and had consumed prescribed medication along with alcohol, causing his disoriented behavior.

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