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No 'zombie drug': Bengaluru police debunk viral video 
The accused recorded the video on April 7

No 'zombie drug': Bengaluru police debunk viral video 

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 10, 2026
03:43 pm
What's the story

The Bagalur police in Bengaluru have arrested a 29-year-old man for spreading misinformation about a "zombie drug" through a viral video. The accused, Hemanth Kumar, is a field executive at an eyewear brand and resides in Vidyaranyapura. He recorded the video on April 7 while traveling along Bagalur Main Road, where he saw the man struggling to walk near Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology.

Viral impact

Kumar's video reached 75,000 people

Kumar uploaded the 32-second video to his Instagram account, which soon went viral, reaching nearly 75,000 people by the time police apprehended him. The video was widely shared, even by celebrities. During interrogation, Kumar confessed that he had seen videos of alleged "zombie drug" users on YouTube and mistook the man in his video for a user of such substances. He apologized to the public for causing panic.

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Video that went viral

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Medical findings

Man in video subjected to medical examination

The man in the video, a Punjab native working as a truck driver in Bengaluru, was subjected to a medical examination by Bagalur police. Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh confirmed no narcotic or psychotropic substances were found. The man was suffering from arthritis and sinusitis and had consumed prescribed medication along with alcohol, causing his disoriented behavior.

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Legal proceedings

Bagalur police register case under relevant sections

Bagalur police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for public mischief and provisions of the IT Act. Home Minister G Parameshwara admitted that cases involving the mixing of MDMA with Xylazine had been reported in several states but he video in Bengaluru is not connected to these substances. He said, "I'm told that he had consumed other drugs when he was in Punjab. However, in this instance, he had consumed alcohol along with medicines."

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