Bengaluru probe examines if Indushekhar killed family over Srirampura plot
Bengaluru police are looking into whether cab driver-turned-YouTuber and tabloid editor Indushekhar, who became a YouTuber, killed seven family members, then took their thumbprints to claim property belonging to his mother-in-law.
The case centers on a 30-by-40 plot in Srirampura, and investigators think this might have been the main motive.
Indushekhar's daughter may have helped
Police say Indushekhar's minor daughter may have helped, reportedly after he promised her the property.
Forensic teams collected evidence from the house, and investigators suspect bloodstains were wiped off after the killings; a luminol test was conducted to look for any remaining traces.
The investigation is focusing on how property disputes and family dynamics led to this tragic situation.