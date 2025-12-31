Bengaluru ramps up security with 20,000 cops for New Year's Eve

Why should you care?

If you're heading out tonight, expect tighter checks: traffic is restricted on 50 flyovers during peak hours, Brigade Road has one-way walking only (no turning back!), and major corridors won't allow re-entry.

The city is under watch with facial recognition cameras, AI monitoring for troublemakers or threats, and extra patrols are rolling out to protect thousands of partygoers—plus metros run late and ambulances are on standby.

Helplines 100/112 are ready if you need help during the celebrations.