Bengaluru ramps up security with 20,000 cops for New Year's Eve
Bengaluru is going all out to keep New Year's Eve safe this year—20,000 police officers, including traffic and special units, are on duty across the city.
Women's safety gets extra attention with 164 help desks and efforts to prioritize women cab drivers through Ola, Uber, and Rapido.
Why should you care?
If you're heading out tonight, expect tighter checks: traffic is restricted on 50 flyovers during peak hours, Brigade Road has one-way walking only (no turning back!), and major corridors won't allow re-entry.
The city is under watch with facial recognition cameras, AI monitoring for troublemakers or threats, and extra patrols are rolling out to protect thousands of partygoers—plus metros run late and ambulances are on standby.
Helplines 100/112 are ready if you need help during the celebrations.