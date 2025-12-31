Maharashtra lets hotels, restaurants stay open till 5am on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Big news for night owls: Maharashtra has permanently allowed hotels, restaurants, bars, and pubs to stay open until 5am on Christmas Eve, Christmas night, and New Year's Eve. The move aims to make festive celebrations smoother for both party-goers and businesses.

What's new for your favorite hangouts? Now your go-to spots can keep serving late into the night on these key dates—but only if they're enclosed spaces with private security guards inside and out.

Owners are expected to handle any law-and-order issues.

Open-air venues aren't included in this late-night perk.

Noise rules still apply (sorry!) Even with extended hours, noise limits set by the courts will be strictly enforced—no extra leeway here.

Police will be out making sure everyone follows the rules so things don't get out of hand.