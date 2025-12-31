Republic Day 2026: Kartavya Path gets a cultural makeover

The vibe continues on January 27 at Vijay Chowk, where enclosures for the Beating Retreat ceremony will be named after traditional Indian musical instruments. It's all about celebrating India's rich musical heritage and keeping those traditions alive.

Making the parade friendlier and easier for everyone

Accessibility is getting a boost too: ramps are being added to all enclosures, and NCC volunteers will help out with wheelchairs for anyone who needs them.

As one official put it, the focus this year is not just on showcasing India's cultural diversity, but also on ensuring that the celebrations are accessible to everyone.