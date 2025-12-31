Republic Day 2026: Kartavya Path gets a cultural makeover
This Republic Day, the Kartavya Path Parade route in Delhi is ditching boring numbers for something cooler—each spectator enclosure will be named after a famous Indian river.
It's a nod to the rivers that have shaped India's history and culture, and it makes the whole event feel more connected to our roots.
Music takes center stage at Beating Retreat
The vibe continues on January 27 at Vijay Chowk, where enclosures for the Beating Retreat ceremony will be named after traditional Indian musical instruments.
It's all about celebrating India's rich musical heritage and keeping those traditions alive.
Making the parade friendlier and easier for everyone
Accessibility is getting a boost too: ramps are being added to all enclosures, and NCC volunteers will help out with wheelchairs for anyone who needs them.
As one official put it, the focus this year is not just on showcasing India's cultural diversity, but also on ensuring that the celebrations are accessible to everyone.
No more getting lost—navigation made simple
To help everyone find their spot easily, there'll be visual displays with river names and photos along Kartavya Path, plus clear signage throughout both events.
So whether you're new or returning, moving around should be way simpler this time.