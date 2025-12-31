Next Article
Bengaluru wraps up December with surprising warmth
Bengaluru is closing out December on a surprisingly warm note, with temperatures hitting 28.5°C during the day and staying at 18.4°C at night—both noticeably higher than usual for this time of year.
The skies are mostly clear or partly cloudy, but air quality isn't great, landing in the "poor" range.
Karnataka's weather contrasts and what's next
While Bengaluru feels almost spring-like, other parts of Karnataka are much cooler—Vijayapura dipped to just 9°C recently.
Meteorologists say a shift in wind patterns is behind Bengaluru's warmth.
Expect more mild days ahead with some early morning fog or mist possible until January 5, plus a chance of light rain here and there.