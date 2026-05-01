Bengaluru records rainiest April day with over 11cm rainfall
India
Bengaluru just had its rainiest April day ever; over 11cm fell in a single day, enough to meet the city's water needs for two weeks.
But because so much of the city is covered in concrete and roads, most of that water rushed straight into drains instead of soaking into the ground and boosting groundwater.
Bengaluru lakes' capacity at 1.5 tmcft
According to experts, Bengaluru's lakes can now hold way less water than they did decades ago, dropping from 5 tmcft in 1970 to 1.5 tmcft in 2025.
If managed better, this rainfall could have filled up two-thirds of today's lake capacity.
Lake restoration projects and the need to capture and store rainwater are being discussed so future downpours don't go to waste.