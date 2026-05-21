Bengaluru revives stray dog microchipping, uploads records to Bharat Pashudhan
Bengaluru is giving its stray dog microchipping plan another shot, following a nudge from the central government.
Now, when stray dogs go in for animal birth control (ABC) surgeries, they'll get tiny RFID chips that are scanned to generate a unique ID carrying details like vaccination records and where they were picked up.
All this information gets uploaded to the Bharat Pashudhan portal so tracking each dog becomes way easier.
Karnataka mandates geotagging ABC centers
Karnataka's municipal corporations now have to geotag and officially register ABC centers, making things more organized.
By adding microchips during ABC surgeries (instead of catching dogs again), the process should be smoother for everyone involved.
Plus, contracts are being made smaller so the process can actually manage them, and if cities follow these rules, they can get central funding to help cover costs.
Right now, Bengaluru has eight ABC centers run by five NGOs working on the ground.