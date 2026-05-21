Bengaluru revives stray dog microchipping, uploads records to Bharat Pashudhan

Karnataka mandates geotagging ABC centers

Karnataka's municipal corporations now have to geotag and officially register ABC centers, making things more organized.

By adding microchips during ABC surgeries (instead of catching dogs again), the process should be smoother for everyone involved.

Plus, contracts are being made smaller so the process can actually manage them, and if cities follow these rules, they can get central funding to help cover costs.

Right now, Bengaluru has eight ABC centers run by five NGOs working on the ground.