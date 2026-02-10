Bengaluru: Samosa vendor masterminds ₹2.5 lakh heist from jewelry store

Nath and his crew were arrested within 2 weeks

Nath spent weeks preparing for the heist, scouting shops for about a month and ironing out the strategy beforehand.

But things unraveled when one member dropped his phone during their getaway.

Using call logs and location data from that phone, police tracked down the gang and arrested five people by February 10.

Stolen gold and a pistol were recovered; one suspect is still on the run.