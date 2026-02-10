Bengaluru: Samosa vendor masterminds ₹2.5 lakh heist from jewelry store
India
A 30-year-old samosa vendor, Ankith Nath, has been arrested for planning a daring robbery at Ramdev Jewellers in Bengaluru.
On January 27, three masked men—part of Nath's crew—entered the store pretending to be customers, threatened staff and the owner's two young sons with a pistol, and escaped with ₹50,000 cash plus gold worth ₹1.5 lakh.
Nath and his crew were arrested within 2 weeks
Nath spent weeks preparing for the heist, scouting shops for about a month and ironing out the strategy beforehand.
But things unraveled when one member dropped his phone during their getaway.
Using call logs and location data from that phone, police tracked down the gang and arrested five people by February 10.
Stolen gold and a pistol were recovered; one suspect is still on the run.