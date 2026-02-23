Bengaluru student alleges she was drugged, gang-raped inside villa 

A 19-year-old college student has accused two men of gang-raping her at a private villa in Bengaluru on the night of February 14. The woman, originally from Tirupur, Tamil Nadu , had been living in the city for five months in a PG accommodation. She is a first-year student of psychology. She alleged that she was drugged and assaulted after being invited to a party by one of the accused, Dixon Sando (21), whom she met on Instagram .

Incident details Men forced her to consume drug, sexually assaulted her Police said the incident occurred on February 14 after the survivor attended college and had dinner with a friend in Banashankari. She received a call from Sando, who invited her to Rex Villa, where he introduced her to Nikhil (35). At the party, both men allegedly forced her to consume a pink tablet, which made her dizzy and disoriented. She later lost consciousness and was sexually assaulted inside a room at the villa.

Threats and counter-complaint Accused threatened to kill her if she reported incident She told authorities that she regained partial awareness during the assault and later found herself confined in the room. The accused allegedly threatened to kill her if she reported the incident. They later dropped her near a mall. However, a few days after the woman filed a complaint, one of the accused filed a counter complaint alleging extortion by the survivor and a person named Imran from a regional news channel.

