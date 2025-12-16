Bengaluru taxi drivers to protest new airport pickup rules
Bengaluru taxi drivers are planning a protest on Tuesday over new airport pickup rules that keep yellow-board taxis out of the main terminal zones.
The demonstration at Kempegowda International Airport's Sadahalli toll gate could mean fewer taxis and more traffic hassles for travelers.
What's changed for airport pickups?
Private cars now get eight free minutes at the terminal pickup spots, but yellow-board taxis and electric cabs have to park farther away in P3/P4 lots, with only 10 free minutes before a ₹100 fee kicks in.
This means passengers might have to walk up to 1.5km with their bags just to catch a cab.
Why are drivers upset?
Drivers want either more free time or no fines, saying it's tough to stick to strict time limits when flights run late or baggage takes longer.
The airport says these rules help cut down on congestion, but extra police will be on hand Tuesday as tensions rise over the changes.