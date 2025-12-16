Karnataka's male-centric rules block education for SC children

Why does it matter?

About 18,000 families in Bengaluru's slums—mostly led by widows or women working tough jobs—are stuck because of these outdated rules.

Even when moms have valid documents, applications for scholarships and caste certificates often get rejected just because a father's certificate is missing.

While other states use mother-based proof and even the Supreme Court supports this, Karnataka still hasn't made the switch.

Many are calling for change so every child can actually access the education they deserve.