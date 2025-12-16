Karnataka's male-centric rules block education for SC children
In Karnataka, many SC kids are missing out on school because the system demands their father's transfer and caste certificates—even if their dads have passed away or aren't around.
This hits single mothers and families in Bengaluru's slums especially hard, like Saraswati M., who's been trying for years to get her late husband's paperwork so her kids can study.
Why does it matter?
About 18,000 families in Bengaluru's slums—mostly led by widows or women working tough jobs—are stuck because of these outdated rules.
Even when moms have valid documents, applications for scholarships and caste certificates often get rejected just because a father's certificate is missing.
While other states use mother-based proof and even the Supreme Court supports this, Karnataka still hasn't made the switch.
Many are calling for change so every child can actually access the education they deserve.