Gujarat: 7-year-old girl survives brutal assault, accused arrested in Rajkot

How the case unfolded

Police acted fast—reviewing CCTV footage and questioning over a hundred suspects before narrowing it down.

With support from counselors and female officers, the young survivor bravely identified Tejsingh as her attacker.

He confessed after being confronted and was arrested on December 9.

During a crime scene visit, he attacked police with a scythe and was shot in self-defense before being moved to judicial custody.

The case also saw action against a local Congress leader for revealing the girl's identity online.

Police are aiming to file the chargesheet by December 31.