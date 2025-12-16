Next Article
World Bank approves $600 million for clean air projects in India
India
Big news for clean air: The World Bank just approved almost $600 million to help fight pollution in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
These projects aim to improve air quality for around 270 million people, tackling both health risks and the economic fallout from pollution that's a daily reality in northern India.
What's actually happening?
Uttar Pradesh will use its share to cut emissions from transport, farming, and industry—think more electric vehicles, cleaner cooking fuels, and eco-friendly support for small businesses and farmers.
Haryana's project will boost air monitoring and roll out more electric public transport.
Both plans are part of a bigger push to cut pollution across the Indo-Gangetic Plains while creating new green jobs along the way.