Dense fog brings travel chaos to North India
India
Thick fog has settled over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh this week, making mornings extra challenging.
The IMD says visibility is way down—especially in parts of Uttar Pradesh— so flights and road commutes are taking a hit.
Why bother?
If you're flying or traveling by road in these areas, expect delays or cancellations—over 200 flights were already canceled in Delhi on December 15.
Air quality's also taken a dive (AQI above 450 in some Delhi spots), and with temperatures dipping as low as 9°C, it's feeling colder than usual.
Stay updated before heading out!