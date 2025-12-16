Next Article
Mathura: 4 dead, 25 injured in Yamuna Expressway pile-up
India
Early Tuesday morning, dense fog on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura led to a huge chain-reaction crash involving three cars and seven busses.
Four people lost their lives and 25 others were hurt as several vehicles caught fire after the collision.
Quick rescue efforts and official response
Emergency teams moved fast—14 ambulances took the injured to nearby hospitals, while 11 fire trucks worked to control the blaze.
Cranes cleared wrecked vehicles, and traffic was diverted to get things moving again.
District officials joined rescue efforts on-site. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his condolences online and promised top medical care for those injured.