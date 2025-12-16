Vijay Diwas: President Murmu, PM Modi honor 1971 war heroes

Why does it matter?

Vijay Diwas isn't just about looking back—it's a day when leaders like President Murmu highlight India's push for homegrown defense tech and self-reliance, while PM Modi salutes the bravery and sacrifice of those who served.

Across the country, people pay tribute at war memorials, join in ceremonies like the Military Tattoo in Kolkata, and remember the soldiers who lost their lives—reminding us why history still matters today.