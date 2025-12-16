Next Article
Vijay Diwas: President Murmu, PM Modi honor 1971 war heroes
India
India just marked the 54th Vijay Diwas, remembering its quick 13-day victory over Pakistan in 1971—a turning point that led to Bangladesh's creation and saw about 93,000 Pakistani troops surrender.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both honored the soldiers who made this possible.
Why does it matter?
Vijay Diwas isn't just about looking back—it's a day when leaders like President Murmu highlight India's push for homegrown defense tech and self-reliance, while PM Modi salutes the bravery and sacrifice of those who served.
Across the country, people pay tribute at war memorials, join in ceremonies like the Military Tattoo in Kolkata, and remember the soldiers who lost their lives—reminding us why history still matters today.