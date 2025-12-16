Next Article
Influencer arrested over Mahua Moitra e-cigarette claim
India
Shashank Singh, a popular influencer on X with over 450k followers, was arrested by Kolkata Police after posting that TMC MP Mahua Moitra allegedly smoked an e-cigarette in Parliament.
His post included a video of BJP MP Anurag Thakur raising the issue in Parliament, though Thakur never actually named Moitra.
Fact-checking and quick release
The TMC filed an FIR against Singh for spreading false and defamatory information. Fact-checkers pointed out that Moitra was in West Bengal with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the day of the alleged incident.
Singh was arrested around midnight and released on bail on Monday.
The BJP criticized the arrest online, calling it unfair.