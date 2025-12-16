Next Article
Bengaluru techie scammed out of ₹2cr in fake 'digital arrest'
India
A Bengaluru software engineer lost nearly ₹2 crore after scammers pretended to be courier staff and Mumbai Police, claiming her Aadhaar was linked to suspicious activity.
Out of fear for her young son, she followed their instructions—selling her flat and two plots, then transferring all the money and a bank loan to the fraudsters.
What's a 'digital arrest' scam?
These scams work by creating panic—fraudsters pose as officials and claim your details are tied to crimes.
They pressure victims into installing apps.
Police are investigating this case.