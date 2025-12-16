Bengaluru techie scammed out of ₹2cr in fake 'digital arrest' India Dec 16, 2025

A Bengaluru software engineer lost nearly ₹2 crore after scammers pretended to be courier staff and Mumbai Police, claiming her Aadhaar was linked to suspicious activity.

Out of fear for her young son, she followed their instructions—selling her flat and two plots, then transferring all the money and a bank loan to the fraudsters.