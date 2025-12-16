After Bondi shooting, alerts to tighten Jew-frequented places in India 

Indian authorities have issued two intelligence alerts in the last 48 hours to tighten security around places frequented by the Jewish community, News18 reported. The move comes after a father and son carried out a deadly mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney , Australia , during Hanukkah celebrations on Sunday, killing 15 people. The first alert was issued on Sunday, the day of the attack, and another one followed on Monday.

Security measures No immediate threat detected, but vigilance advised Despite the alerts, Indian authorities have said there is no actionable intelligence indicating a direct threat to Jewish institutions or individuals in India. However, officials have advised heightened vigilance due to the global spread of extremist propaganda and online radicalization. District-level police officers in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai have been asked to enhance security at places like the Israeli Embassy, hotels and public venues frequented by Jews.

International incident Australian attack on Jewish community sparks global concern The Bondi Beach attack, which also injured 24 dozens, has been linked to Islamic State ideology by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. "With the rise of ISIS more than a decade ago now, the world has been grappling with extremism and this hateful ideology," he said in an interview. Sajid Akram, the 50-year-old killed by cops during the shootout, was an Indian national, the Philippines' Bureau of Immigration revealed on Tuesday, while confirming his travel to the country in November.