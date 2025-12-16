Delhi: 23-year-old IGNOU student found dead in locked room; suicide suspected

What we know so far

Anjali was discovered lying on her bed with no visible injuries or suicide note. Police think she may have tried to hang herself with a cloth tied to the ceiling fan, which apparently tore.

Her parents were at work when it happened. According to her family, Anjali had been feeling down after failing some exams last week but they haven't alleged any foul play.

The police are investigating and have sent her body for post-mortem to confirm the cause of death.