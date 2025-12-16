Next Article
Delhi: 23-year-old IGNOU student found dead in locked room; suicide suspected
India
Anjali Singh, a 23-year-old final-year library science student at IGNOU, was found dead in her locked Prem Nagar home in Delhi on Monday.
Her sister and neighbor had to break open the door to reach her.
Police suspect suicide, as the room was locked from the inside.
What we know so far
Anjali was discovered lying on her bed with no visible injuries or suicide note. Police think she may have tried to hang herself with a cloth tied to the ceiling fan, which apparently tore.
Her parents were at work when it happened. According to her family, Anjali had been feeling down after failing some exams last week but they haven't alleged any foul play.
The police are investigating and have sent her body for post-mortem to confirm the cause of death.