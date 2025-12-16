National Herald case: ED to challenge court's dismissal of charges against Gandhis
A Delhi court has thrown out the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) money laundering charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, saying the case was built on a private complaint—not an official police FIR.
The ED isn't backing down and says it will appeal.
Why does this matter?
This ruling is a big deal because it blocks the ED's current case, which accused the Gandhis of getting control over assets worth ₹2,000 crore by settling a ₹90 crore loan.
The ED had already frozen assets and named other Congress leaders.
Now, they're waiting for the police investigation based on the newly registered FIR to conclude, which could let them restart proceedings—something they've done before in similar cases.
For anyone following Indian politics or high-profile legal battles, this is one to watch.