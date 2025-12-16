National Herald case: ED to challenge court's dismissal of charges against Gandhis

Why does this matter?

This ruling is a big deal because it blocks the ED's current case, which accused the Gandhis of getting control over assets worth ₹2,000 crore by settling a ₹90 crore loan.

The ED had already frozen assets and named other Congress leaders.

Now, they're waiting for the police investigation based on the newly registered FIR to conclude, which could let them restart proceedings—something they've done before in similar cases.

For anyone following Indian politics or high-profile legal battles, this is one to watch.