World Bank funds UP, Haryana with $600M for pollution relief

The World Bank has approved nearly $600 million for two major clean-air programs in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana . The funding is aimed at improving air quality for around 270 million people in north India, particularly in the Indo-Gangetic Plains region. Paul Procee, Acting Country Director of the World Bank India, said these are "the first airshed-based, multi-sectoral programs undertaken by state governments in India to tackle the complex challenge of reducing air pollution."

UPCAMP details Uttar Pradesh's clean air management program The Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management Program (UPCAMP) has been allocated $299.66 million. It will focus on reducing pollution in transport, agriculture, and industry sectors. The program aims to enhance air quality while promoting clean energy transitions and green jobs. Among its initiatives are incentivizing farmers for better fertilizer use and livestock waste management, transitioning MSMEs to cleaner technologies, and promoting e-mobility in urban centers.

Project funding Haryana's clean air project for sustainable development Haryana's Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development Operation has received $300 million. The project focuses on multisectoral interventions to cut emissions and strengthen air-quality monitoring systems. It also aims to expand electric bus and e-three-wheeler services in Gurugram, Sonipat, and Faridabad. The program will target emissions in transport, agriculture, industry, and urban development sectors while mobilizing over $127 million from private capital mobilization.