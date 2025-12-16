World Bank funds UP, Haryana with $600M for pollution relief
What's the story
The World Bank has approved nearly $600 million for two major clean-air programs in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The funding is aimed at improving air quality for around 270 million people in north India, particularly in the Indo-Gangetic Plains region. Paul Procee, Acting Country Director of the World Bank India, said these are "the first airshed-based, multi-sectoral programs undertaken by state governments in India to tackle the complex challenge of reducing air pollution."
UPCAMP details
Uttar Pradesh's clean air management program
The Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management Program (UPCAMP) has been allocated $299.66 million. It will focus on reducing pollution in transport, agriculture, and industry sectors. The program aims to enhance air quality while promoting clean energy transitions and green jobs. Among its initiatives are incentivizing farmers for better fertilizer use and livestock waste management, transitioning MSMEs to cleaner technologies, and promoting e-mobility in urban centers.
Project funding
Haryana's clean air project for sustainable development
Haryana's Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development Operation has received $300 million. The project focuses on multisectoral interventions to cut emissions and strengthen air-quality monitoring systems. It also aims to expand electric bus and e-three-wheeler services in Gurugram, Sonipat, and Faridabad. The program will target emissions in transport, agriculture, industry, and urban development sectors while mobilizing over $127 million from private capital mobilization.
Project duration
Long-term commitment to combat air pollution
Both programs are part of the World Bank's Regional Air Quality Management Program for the Indo-Gangetic Plains and Himalayan Foothills, which are reputed to be some of the world's most polluted regions. Uttar Pradesh's program is scheduled for a decade, while Haryana's extends over 23.5 years. This reflects India's long-term commitment to tackling air pollution challenges in these regions.