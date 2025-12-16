Encounter underway in J&K's Udhampur hours after police constable killed
What's the story
An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in the Majalta area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, hours after a police officer was killed and a terrorist was believed to be injured. The gunfight took place in a remote forest village of Soan in the Majalta area. The encounter started on Monday night after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.
Twitter Post
Encounter underway
#WATCH | Encounter underway between Security Forces and terrorists in the Majalta area of Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time; no live operational details disclosed) pic.twitter.com/GM5EGk6RXt
Ongoing operation
Security forces establish contact, encounter continues
Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti confirmed that contact was established after receiving precise information. "Joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of police along with Army and CRPF are on job," he said. The gunfight started around 6:00pm when joint teams intensified their search operation in the Soan-Martha area.
Encounter details
Initial exchange of fire leads to ongoing encounter
As security forces intensified their search, hiding terrorists opened fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire. One terrorist was believed to have been hit in the initial exchange. Intermittent firing continued before the operation was suspended due to poor visibility and difficult terrain. The search operation is likely to resume with daylight on Tuesday. Reinforcements have been rushed to strengthen the cordon and prevent any escape by terrorists.