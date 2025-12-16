The gunfight took place in a remote forest village of Soan

Encounter underway in J&K's Udhampur hours after police constable killed

By Chanshimla Varah 12:20 pm Dec 16, 202512:20 pm

What's the story

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in the Majalta area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, hours after a police officer was killed and a terrorist was believed to be injured. The gunfight took place in a remote forest village of Soan in the Majalta area. The encounter started on Monday night after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.