Four dead, 11 injured in bus-truck collision in UP
India
A late-night crash on the Basti-Lumbini road turned tragic when a bus full of Urs pilgrims collided with a truck, leaving four people dead and at least 11 injured.
The accident happened near Hardiya intersection around 11pm with both vehicles badly damaged and passengers trapped inside.
Quick rescue and ongoing investigation
Locals jumped in to help before emergency crews arrived, pulling out those stuck in the wreckage.
The victims include two passengers from Basti, the bus driver, and the truck driver.
Most of the injured are being treated at the district hospital; two are in critical shape and have been sent to Gorakhpur for advanced care.
Police say they're investigating what led to this heartbreaking accident.