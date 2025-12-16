Fog delays 200 flights as Delhi's AQI stays 'very poor'

Delhi 's air quality has improved a notch to "very poor" on Tuesday after three consecutive days of severe pollution. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 377 at 8:00am, down from a peak of 461 on Sunday. The change in weather conditions, including an increase in wind speed and a reduction in fog intensity, helped disperse pollutants.

Flight delays Delhi airport operations continue amid fog disruptions The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has been severely affected by dense fog, leading to over 200 flight delays on Tuesday morning. On Monday, the visibility was reduced to just 50 meters due to very dense fog, resulting in around 800 delays and over 220 cancellations. The situation improved slightly on Tuesday with visibility increasing to 600 meters.

Travel advisory Airlines advise passengers amid ongoing disruptions Airlines have been forced to cancel and delay flights due to the weather conditions. Air India said its flights were affected by dense fog and parking bay constraints at the airport. The airline has offered passengers full refunds or free rescheduling options for select flights canceled in advance based on forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Flight status IndiGo and Delhi airport update on flight operations IndiGo also issued a travel advisory warning passengers of possible delays due to the winter fog. The airline advised passengers to check their flight status before heading out and allowed extra time for their journey to the airport. In a post on X, the Delhi airport said that while flight operations are recovering from Monday's disruptions, some departures and arrivals may still be affected.