Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo declared 'holy cities'

The Punjab government has officially declared the walled city of Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib, and Talwandi Sabo as "Holy Cities." The move was approved by the Governor of Punjab and aims to preserve the religious sanctity of these areas. An official notification from the Department of Home Affairs detailed that several departments will enforce prohibitions within these cities.

Prohibitions imposed Liquor, meat sales banned in designated holy cities The Department of Excise has been directed to restrict the sale and consumption of liquor in Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib, and Talwandi Sabo. The Department of Health and Family Welfare will also prohibit cigarettes, tobacco, and other intoxicants in these areas. Further, the sale and consumption of meat have been banned by the Department of Animal Husbandry within these holy cities.

Twitter Post Read the order here The Govt of Punjab has issued an official notification declaring the walled city of Amritsar, the city of Sri Anandpur Sahib, and the city of Talwandi Sabo as holy cities of the state. pic.twitter.com/1EvAuoy1A9 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025

Implementation responsibility Local government departments tasked with enforcing prohibitions The Department of Local Government and Deputy Commissioners of Amritsar, Rupnagar, and Bathinda have been asked to ensure strict implementation of these orders. The notification will be published in the official Gazette of Punjab after being signed by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Affairs, Alok Shekhar. This decision comes after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's announcement last month to develop Sri Anandpur Sahib as a heritage street city.