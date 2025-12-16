Goa shuts down popular cliffside restaurant over major safety lapses
After a tragic nightclub fire in Arpora claimed 25 lives, authorities led by the Joint Enforcement and Monitoring Committee, Canacona taluka, have sealed Cape Goa, a cliffside restaurant in Canacona, for breaking fire and safety rules.
Officials found the place operating way beyond its permitted limits—with a full bar, kitchen, bakery, spa areas, and seating for over 100 people—when it was only allowed to run a small shack.
What inspectors found: overcrowding and serious fire risks
During their visit, authorities discovered the restaurant was packed with people and had no approved building plans or safety certificates.
The kitchen and pantry had no emergency exits; 29 LPG cylinders were stored dangerously near an exit; there were zero fire extinguishers anywhere; loose wiring was exposed; walkways were blocked by cooking ranges; and there weren't even basic signs for exits or escape routes.
The place is now sealed until it meets all safety standards.