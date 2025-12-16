Goa shuts down popular cliffside restaurant over major safety lapses

What inspectors found: overcrowding and serious fire risks

During their visit, authorities discovered the restaurant was packed with people and had no approved building plans or safety certificates.

The kitchen and pantry had no emergency exits; 29 LPG cylinders were stored dangerously near an exit; there were zero fire extinguishers anywhere; loose wiring was exposed; walkways were blocked by cooking ranges; and there weren't even basic signs for exits or escape routes.

The place is now sealed until it meets all safety standards.