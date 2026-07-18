Bengaluru toddler dies July 17, uncle accuses parents, BNSS invoked
India
A two-year-old girl passed away suddenly at her Bengaluru home on July 17, 2026.
While her parents, Jason Anthony and Roslyn, said she had been having trouble breathing, the story took a sharp turn when her uncle filed a police complaint accusing them of repeated physical abuse.
Police are now treating the case as suspicious under new BNSS laws.
Unexplained injury marks prompt police probe
The uncle pointed out unexplained injury marks on the child, which have pushed investigators to look more closely at what really happened.
The toddler's body is being examined at Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital to find out the cause of death.
Right now, police are questioning the parents and waiting for autopsy results before deciding their next move or any possible charges.