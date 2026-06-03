Bengaluru traffic cop Lakshmana Nayaka attacked at Nammura Thindi junction
India
A Bengaluru traffic cop, Lakshmana Nayaka, was attacked by three bikers after he stopped them for triple riding and reckless driving at Nammura Thindi Junction on Monday evening.
A complaint was filed.
Case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Police have identified two of the riders, Mubarak and Shahid, and are working to track down the third.
A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing a public servant, assault, and criminal intimidation.
The investigation is still ongoing.