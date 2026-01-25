Bengaluru traffic police cracks down with 12,000+ cases in just 4 days
Bengaluru's traffic cops just wrapped up a four-day blitz on rule-breakers, booking over 12,200 cases—most for driving the wrong way.
The East Division topped the charts with more than 3,100 violations.
This crackdown comes after videos circulating on social media prompted calls for police action and ASTraM data showing an increase in one-way driving violations.
What's next?
Police launched a special drive and plan to extend it to other offenses. Next up: they're targeting helmetless riders and other common offenses.
Towing of wrongly parked vehicles is also set to resume once final approvals are in.
And since Bengaluru is now ranked the world's second most congested city, BTP plans to team up with companies along Outer Ring Road to help ease that daily gridlock.