Bengaluru trainer Dileep found dead after Instagram message, police probe
India
A 28-year-old gym trainer named Dileep was found dead in his Bengaluru home after his sister got a worrying Instagram message from a woman called Yogitha.
The family broke into his room and found him unresponsive, leading to a police investigation that is now underway.
Family alleges 42-year-old woman blackmailed Dileep
According to Dileep's family, he had been facing blackmail from a 42-year-old married woman he met at the gym.
They say things escalated even after police tried to step in, and they believe this ongoing harassment pushed him over the edge.
A case has been filed as part of the case.