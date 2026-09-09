Bengaluru waste collectors unpaid nearly 4 months demand minister's apology
India
Many of Bengaluru's waste collectors haven't received their salaries for almost four months, pushing many into tough financial situations.
Some workers have had to pick and sell dry waste just to get by.
Frustrated by the ongoing delays and recent comments from the city's development minister about absenteeism, they've now demanded an apology.
Bengaluru contractors warn of migrant replacements
Contractors say slow government processes are holding up payments, with bills last cleared in March 2026.
Workers asking for regular pay risk being fired and replaced by migrants earning less, under ₹10,000 a month compared to locals' ₹13,000.
Many migrant workers live in unstable conditions and face threats of eviction or being branded illegal immigrants if they speak up.