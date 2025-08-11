Bengaluru woman loses ₹5.4 lakh in online rental scam
A Bengaluru software engineer trying to rent out her flat on OLX lost ₹5.4 lakh to a scammer pretending to be "Security Personnel Sandeep Rawat."
Using fake IDs and official-sounding titles, the fraudster built trust, got her to take down her listing, and promised a hefty advance from his "senior officer."
Instead of receiving money, she ended up sending eight payments—ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹1.5 lakh—after being told it was for payment verification.
Police are investigating the case
The victim only realized it was a scam after losing the money and quickly filed a dispute with her bank.
Police are now investigating, tracing accounts linked to several names but haven't made any arrests yet.
This case is another reminder: always double-check who you're dealing with online and stick to secure payment methods when renting or selling property.