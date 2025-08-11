Bihar floods: Over 16L people affected, no deaths reported yet
Flooding in Bihar has hit hard, with more than 16 lakh people affected after nonstop rain caused rivers like the Ganga and Kosi to overflow.
Districts such as Patna, Bhojpur, and Bhagalpur are among the worst hit, and heavy rainfall upstream in Nepal has only made things tougher.
Thankfully, there have been no reported deaths so far.
Rescue operations underway
To help those impacted, 32 disaster response teams are on the ground running rescue operations.
The government's keeping a close watch and has issued directions to set up relief camps and community kitchens for families who've had to leave their homes if the situation worsens.
Saran district is especially struggling right now, along with Begusarai and Bhagalpur.
Even though rainfall this month is actually below average overall, water levels keep rising—so everyone's staying alert as the situation unfolds.