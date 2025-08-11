Bihar floods: Over 16L people affected, no deaths reported yet

Rescue operations underway

To help those impacted, 32 disaster response teams are on the ground running rescue operations.

The government's keeping a close watch and has issued directions to set up relief camps and community kitchens for families who've had to leave their homes if the situation worsens.

Saran district is especially struggling right now, along with Begusarai and Bhagalpur.

Even though rainfall this month is actually below average overall, water levels keep rising—so everyone's staying alert as the situation unfolds.