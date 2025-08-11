Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains disrupt travel, 400 roads closed

Rainfall well above normal this season

The nonstop rain has made travel tough and emergency help harder to reach.

Since June, floods and landslides have sadly claimed 112 lives, with 37 still missing.

Power cuts and water issues are widespread, and the state's losses have already hit nearly ₹2,000 crore.

With rainfall well above normal this season, the risk of more floods and landslides isn't going away soon.