Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains disrupt travel, 400 roads closed
Himachal Pradesh is struggling with intense monsoon rains, leading to the closure of 400 roads—including a key national highway.
An Orange alert for heavy rainfall is active till Thursday in several districts, and places like Shimla are blanketed in fog while some areas have seen over 100mm of rain in just a few days.
Rainfall well above normal this season
The nonstop rain has made travel tough and emergency help harder to reach.
Since June, floods and landslides have sadly claimed 112 lives, with 37 still missing.
Power cuts and water issues are widespread, and the state's losses have already hit nearly ₹2,000 crore.
With rainfall well above normal this season, the risk of more floods and landslides isn't going away soon.