Next Article
Uttarakhand: Kilometer-long lake forms in Harsil after cloudburst
A sudden cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Harsil area on August 5 led to heavy rain and debris blocking the Bhagirathi river, creating a kilometer-long lake.
The blockage has submerged the local helipad and disrupted river flow, with ongoing rainfall adding to the challenges.
Authorities are working to drain the lake
Rising water levels now pose a real flood risk for people living nearby. Authorities have started urgent drainage work and are clearing debris to restore the river's flow.
Locals along the riverbank have been relocated for safety, and relief supplies are being provided while teams keep an eye on any new risks from stuck tree trunks or more rain.