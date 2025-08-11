SC orders to catch, vaccinate, shelter all stray dogs

Court's order on dog bites

Dog bites in Delhi have jumped from around 6,700 cases in 2022 to over 25,000 last year, with Delhi alone accounting for roughly 2,000 cases every day now, which the court called "extremely grim."

To help, civic bodies must upgrade shelters with proper vet care and CCTV and set up a round-the-clock helpline for emergencies.

The old "sterilize-and-release" policy was scrapped for being too risky for public safety—especially kids.

While many locals support the move for safer neighborhoods, animal activists worry shelters aren't ready or funded enough yet.

The Delhi government says it'll create a new plan balancing health concerns with animal welfare.