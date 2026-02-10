Bengaluru woman saves neighbor from gas leak; both get burnt
A fire broke out in Bengaluru's K R Puram area on Monday evening, likely caused by an LPG cylinder blast.
Two people were seriously hurt after Poornima, the house owner, switched on a light—after her neighbor Venkatesh alerted her about a suspected gas leak.
Case filed, investigation underway
The blaze started in a two-storey building where Poornima lived upstairs; thankfully, other tenants weren't home at the time.
Firefighters acted fast and stopped the fire from spreading further.
Police have filed a case and are now looking into what triggered the explosion.