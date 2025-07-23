Next Article
Bengaluru women tricked by scammers posing as Mumbai police
Two women in Bengaluru were tricked by scammers pretending to be Mumbai police.
The fraudsters claimed one woman was linked to a Jet Airways scam and demanded ₹58,477 for "bank verification."
Things got worse when the scammers forced them to undress during a WhatsApp video call, pretending it was a medical check for bullet wounds.
Fake arrest warrant shown to victims
The con artists used real Aadhaar details and even showed a fake arrest warrant to seem legit.
After the victims realized they'd been duped, they filed complaints with local police and cybercrime officials.
Investigators now have the fraudsters' phone numbers and UPI info tied to someone named Abhishek SP.
The women are pushing for quick arrests and want any videos deleted ASAP.