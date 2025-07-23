Russian woman, daughters live in cave; seek legal 'jungle' stay India Jul 23, 2025

A 40-year-old Russian woman, Nina Kutina, and her two daughters were found by police living in a cave near Gokarna, Karnataka.

Kutina, who first came to India in 2016 and has been practicing Bhakti yoga for nine years, says she moved to the jungle for peace after losing her eldest son in 2024.

She's now asking the Indian government to let her family live legally in the wild.