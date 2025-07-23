Russian woman, daughters live in cave; seek legal 'jungle' stay
A 40-year-old Russian woman, Nina Kutina, and her two daughters were found by police living in a cave near Gokarna, Karnataka.
Kutina, who first came to India in 2016 and has been practicing Bhakti yoga for nine years, says she moved to the jungle for peace after losing her eldest son in 2024.
She's now asking the Indian government to let her family live legally in the wild.
Woman's fears of being sent back to Russia
Kutina is worried about being sent back to Russia because of the ongoing conflict there and negative news coverage.
She's facing deportation over alleged visa issues—something she disputes—and there's also a custody fight brewing with her daughters' father, who is Israeli.
The story highlights how far someone might go to find safety and a sense of belonging when caught between countries.
